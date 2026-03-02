Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of diplomacy to achieve sustainable peace in the Middle East during a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He highlighted Turkey's close monitoring of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:06 IST
Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to prioritize diplomacy as a means to secure lasting peace in the Middle East. The call was disclosed by the Turkish presidency on Monday.

Erdogan's appeal underscores Turkey's active engagement in following the ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

The Turkish president is advocating for diplomatic solutions to address the conflict, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global
2
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

 Global
3
Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

 Global
4
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026