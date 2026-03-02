Erdogan Calls for Diplomacy in Middle East Turmoil
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of diplomacy to achieve sustainable peace in the Middle East during a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He highlighted Turkey's close monitoring of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to prioritize diplomacy as a means to secure lasting peace in the Middle East. The call was disclosed by the Turkish presidency on Monday.
Erdogan's appeal underscores Turkey's active engagement in following the ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States.
The Turkish president is advocating for diplomatic solutions to address the conflict, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
