Mali's Democracy Under Siege: Activists Rally Against Military Rule

Activists in Bamako held the first pro-democracy rally since the military seized power, protesting Mali's transitional government's plan to dissolve political parties. Police intervened to prevent clashes with pro-military groups. The rally's leaders condemned efforts to limit political freedoms and urged a return to constitutional governance.

Updated: 05-05-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a bold stand against Mali's military government, hundreds of pro-democracy activists took to the streets of Bamako, marking the first such rally since the junta seized power nearly four years ago.

The demonstrators voiced their opposition to a controversial bill, plotted by the transitional authorities, proposing the dissolution of political parties, escalating restrictions on political activities in the West African nation.

Organizers expressed strong disapproval of attempts to undermine political freedoms, issuing a call for transparent elections and a return to constitutional rule, despite police efforts to disband the gathering amid threats from pro-military factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

