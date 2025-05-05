Diplomatic Solidarity: India's Strategic Ties with Japan and Latvia

In a significant diplomatic effort, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Japan's House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga in Delhi, acknowledging Japan's solidarity following the Pahalgam attack. The meeting underscored the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of developing India-Japan relations, focusing on areas such as talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages, and building technology partnerships. This engagement aims to fortify the 'natural relationship' shared by the two countries, fostering mutual growth and collaboration.

In a separate engagement, Jaishankar conversed with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, addressing the cross-border implications of the Pahalgam attack and exploring avenues for bilateral cooperation and discussions on pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)