Diplomatic Solidarity: India's Strategic Ties with Japan and Latvia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Japan's House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga, expressing gratitude for Japan's support following the Pahalgam attack. They discussed enhancing India-Japan ties through talent exchanges, business links, and technology. Jaishankar also engaged with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze on bilateral cooperation and global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:21 IST
In a significant diplomatic effort, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed Japan's House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga in Delhi, acknowledging Japan's solidarity following the Pahalgam attack. The meeting underscored the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar highlighted the importance of developing India-Japan relations, focusing on areas such as talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages, and building technology partnerships. This engagement aims to fortify the 'natural relationship' shared by the two countries, fostering mutual growth and collaboration.

In a separate engagement, Jaishankar conversed with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, addressing the cross-border implications of the Pahalgam attack and exploring avenues for bilateral cooperation and discussions on pressing global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

