BJP's Northeast Strategy: Focus on Manipur Peace and Governance

Sambit Patra, the BJP's in-charge for the North East, conducted a series of strategic meetings in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Monday. These discussions focused on the ongoing law and order challenges and the restoration of peace in the region.

Patra's itinerary included closed-door sessions with former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and various BJP MLAs. The talks primarily revolved around restoring peace and normalcy amid ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Party sources reveal that Patra assured the members that their concerns would be addressed at a higher level.

His visit aligns with recent pleas from 21 Manipur MLAs for the formation of a popular government. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February, after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The state Assembly remains suspended, with the focus firmly on achieving peace before any new government is established.

