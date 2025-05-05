Left Menu

BJP's Northeast Strategy: Focus on Manipur Peace and Governance

BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, held several meetings in Imphal, discussing law and order issues and government formation amidst ongoing ethnic clashes. Patra met with various BJP MLAs, as well as leaders from the Kuki Zo community, to discuss restoring peace and stability under President's Rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:51 IST
BJP's Northeast Strategy: Focus on Manipur Peace and Governance
Patra
  • Country:
  • India

Sambit Patra, the BJP's in-charge for the North East, conducted a series of strategic meetings in Manipur's capital, Imphal, on Monday. These discussions focused on the ongoing law and order challenges and the restoration of peace in the region.

Patra's itinerary included closed-door sessions with former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and various BJP MLAs. The talks primarily revolved around restoring peace and normalcy amid ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Party sources reveal that Patra assured the members that their concerns would be addressed at a higher level.

His visit aligns with recent pleas from 21 Manipur MLAs for the formation of a popular government. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February, after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The state Assembly remains suspended, with the focus firmly on achieving peace before any new government is established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025