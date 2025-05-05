P Venkata Satyanarayana: Uncontested Victory in Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha By-Election
Senior BJP leader P Venkata Satyanarayana has been elected to the Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh, following a by-election in which he was the only qualified candidate. Satyanarayana, known for his long-standing ties with the RSS, enhances BJP's representation from the state.
- Country:
- India
P Venkata Satyanarayana, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has won the by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat representing Andhra Pradesh. His victory comes as he was the sole qualified candidate after two nominations were filed, according to Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani.
Hailing from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, Satyanarayana is a seasoned party leader with a rich history of affiliation with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). His political journey includes serving as an advocate in Bhimavaram and occupying roles such as vice president of BJP Andhra Pradesh from 2018.
The by-election was necessitated by V Vijayasai Reddy's resignation, previously of the YSRCP. With Satyanarayana's election, BJP now has two members representing Andhra Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha, with BC leader R Krishnaiah as the other prominent member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Easter Blessings: Leaders Extend Heartfelt Greetings Across Andhra Pradesh
RSS, BJP not in favour of welfare of weaker sections of society, claims Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.
Waqf (Amendment) Act conspiracy of BJP, RSS to create divide among communities, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bihar rally.
Villagers in Andhra Pradesh eager to welcome US Vice President J D Vance and family
Leaders Across India Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu