Togo’s Leadership Shift: Faure Gnassingbe's Unprecedented Role Raises Concerns

Togo's Faure Gnassingbe has assumed the role of President of the Council of Ministers, stirring controversy as critics label it a constitutional coup. The appointment has raised alarms about democratic decline in a region with a history of prolonged leadership. Opposition parties strongly oppose the move, citing legal and legitimacy concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Togo

In a significant shift in Togo's political landscape, President Faure Gnassingbe has taken on the newly established role of the President of the Council of Ministers, a position with no specified term limit, as announced by the National Assembly.

This development has been dubbed a 'constitutional coup' by opposition groups, sparking fears of an extended tenure for Gnassingbe, whose family has been in power since 1967. The opposition criticized the maneuver, suggesting it was a ploy by the government to sideline democratic processes and maintain control over the West African nation.

The new position empowers Gnassingbe to coordinate government actions and shape policy direction, raising questions about the accountability and future of governance in Togo. Attempts to reach comments from the ruling UNIR party and Togo's National Assembly were met with silence.

