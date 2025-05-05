Romanian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Election Shock

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has officially resigned following the failure of his coalition's candidate to advance to the run-off in the recent presidential election.

The centre-left Socialists, led by Ciolacu, announced their withdrawal from the pro-Western coalition, citing the need for political reevaluation.

In the meantime, cabinet ministers will continue in their roles on an interim basis until a new governmental majority is identified post the presidential run-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)