Romanian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Election Shock

Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned after his coalition's candidate failed to advance in presidential elections. His centre-left Socialists plan to exit the coalition. Cabinet ministers will serve temporarily while awaiting a new majority post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has officially resigned following the failure of his coalition's candidate to advance to the run-off in the recent presidential election.

The centre-left Socialists, led by Ciolacu, announced their withdrawal from the pro-Western coalition, citing the need for political reevaluation.

In the meantime, cabinet ministers will continue in their roles on an interim basis until a new governmental majority is identified post the presidential run-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

