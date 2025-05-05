Romanian Prime Minister Resigns Amid Election Shock
Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned after his coalition's candidate failed to advance in presidential elections. His centre-left Socialists plan to exit the coalition. Cabinet ministers will serve temporarily while awaiting a new majority post-election.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has officially resigned following the failure of his coalition's candidate to advance to the run-off in the recent presidential election.
The centre-left Socialists, led by Ciolacu, announced their withdrawal from the pro-Western coalition, citing the need for political reevaluation.
In the meantime, cabinet ministers will continue in their roles on an interim basis until a new governmental majority is identified post the presidential run-off.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romania
- Prime Minister
- resignation
- election
- coalition
- Ciolacu
- Socialists
- government
- interim
- majority
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain Halts Israeli Ammunition Deal Amid Coalition Pressure
Spain's Coalition Tensions Flare Over Israel Bullet Contract
Merz's New German Coalition: Reviving Economy Amidst Global Tensions
Friedrich Merz's Coalition: A Step Toward German Leadership Amid Economic Stagnation
New Coalition Government Forms in Berlin: Key Cabinet Appointments Announced