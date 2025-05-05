Western Allies Discuss Supplying Ukraine with More Patriot Systems

Ukraine's Western allies are in active discussions regarding the provision of additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv. The aim is to finalize an agreement before the upcoming NATO summit at the end of June, as confirmed by a source familiar with the deliberations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the critical need for the U.S.-made air defence systems to counter Russian ballistic missiles, expressing readiness to purchase 10 units. Currently, Ukraine operates seven fully functional Patriot systems, according to data from Ukrainian Defence Express military analysts as of April.

While the U.S. and Greece have been considered as potential suppliers, Greek officials have clarified their non-participation in the plan. Defence considerations are sensitive for Greece due to its prolonged disputes with Turkey. Despite these challenges, U.S. officials have indicated plans to refurbish and send a Patriot system based in Israel to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)