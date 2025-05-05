Political Turmoil in Romania: PM Resigns After Opposition Success
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned following a far-right leader's success in the presidential election's first round. His Socialists withdrew from the pro-Western coalition. As George Simion advances to a run-off, Romania faces potential political isolation and economic challenges.
Romanian political landscape witnessed a significant upheaval as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his resignation on Monday. This move came a day after a far-right opposition leader claimed a triumphant first-round victory in the presidential election re-run, leaving Ciolacu's candidate trailing behind.
In a decisive response, Ciolacu declared the withdrawal of his centre-left Socialists from the pro-Western coalition, effectively dissolving it. Cabinet ministers are set to serve in an interim capacity until a new majority emerges following the May 18 presidential run-off, where hard-right eurosceptic George Simion will face centrist independent Nicusor Dan.
Simion's victory raises concerns about Romania's future political alignment, potentially isolating the nation and destabilizing NATO's eastern front. Observers warn that Simion's win might deter private investment in Romania and expand the influence of eurosceptic leadership within the European Union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
