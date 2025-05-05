Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Romania: PM Resigns After Opposition Success

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu resigned following a far-right leader's success in the presidential election's first round. His Socialists withdrew from the pro-Western coalition. As George Simion advances to a run-off, Romania faces potential political isolation and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:09 IST
Political Turmoil in Romania: PM Resigns After Opposition Success
Marcel Ciolacu

Romanian political landscape witnessed a significant upheaval as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced his resignation on Monday. This move came a day after a far-right opposition leader claimed a triumphant first-round victory in the presidential election re-run, leaving Ciolacu's candidate trailing behind.

In a decisive response, Ciolacu declared the withdrawal of his centre-left Socialists from the pro-Western coalition, effectively dissolving it. Cabinet ministers are set to serve in an interim capacity until a new majority emerges following the May 18 presidential run-off, where hard-right eurosceptic George Simion will face centrist independent Nicusor Dan.

Simion's victory raises concerns about Romania's future political alignment, potentially isolating the nation and destabilizing NATO's eastern front. Observers warn that Simion's win might deter private investment in Romania and expand the influence of eurosceptic leadership within the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025