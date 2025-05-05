Left Menu

India-Canada Relations Strained Over Toronto Parade Controversy

India has protested to Canada over offensive imagery and language used against Indian leaders at a Toronto parade. This incident marks further strain in India-Canada relations, initially deteriorating after Trudeau's allegations of Indian involvement in a Canadian murder case. Indian officials urge Canada to act against anti-India elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India lodged a protest with the Canadian High Commission following a Toronto parade that featured threatening imagery and language against Indian leaders. The parade included pro-Khalistan propaganda, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

India expressed its concerns over the parade, urging Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements advocating extremism and separatism. This incident adds to the strain in bilateral relations, affected by previous allegations against Indian diplomats in Canada.

The recent episode comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's election victory, seen as a chance to mend relations that worsened under Justin Trudeau. India's hope is to rebuild ties with Canada based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

