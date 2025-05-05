India-Canada Relations Strained Over Toronto Parade Controversy

India lodged a protest with the Canadian High Commission following a Toronto parade that featured threatening imagery and language against Indian leaders. The parade included pro-Khalistan propaganda, further escalating tensions between the two countries.

India expressed its concerns over the parade, urging Canadian authorities to take action against anti-India elements advocating extremism and separatism. This incident adds to the strain in bilateral relations, affected by previous allegations against Indian diplomats in Canada.

The recent episode comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's election victory, seen as a chance to mend relations that worsened under Justin Trudeau. India's hope is to rebuild ties with Canada based on mutual trust and sensitivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)