Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Status

A federal appeals court has denied the Trump administration's request to revoke temporary legal status for thousands of immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge's order, preserving the two-year parole initially granted under former President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:05 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal appeals court turned down the Trump administration's attempt to revoke the temporary legal status of numerous Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan immigrants in the United States. This decision represents a significant legal setback for the administration.

The ruling came from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which refused to stay a judge's previous order stopping the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from ending a two-year parole period for these migrants. This parole was initiated by Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

By upholding the judge's order, the court has ensured that the migrants will retain their temporary legal protections, at least for now. This ongoing legal battle highlights the complexities and challenges within immigration policy under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025