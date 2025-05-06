Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Revoke Migrant Status

A federal appeals court turned down the Trump administration's attempt to revoke the temporary legal status of numerous Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan immigrants in the United States. This decision represents a significant legal setback for the administration.

The ruling came from the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which refused to stay a judge's previous order stopping the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from ending a two-year parole period for these migrants. This parole was initiated by Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

By upholding the judge's order, the court has ensured that the migrants will retain their temporary legal protections, at least for now. This ongoing legal battle highlights the complexities and challenges within immigration policy under the current administration.

