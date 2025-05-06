Left Menu

Tracking AI Chips: U.S. Aims to Tackle Smuggling to China

U.S. lawmakers, led by Representative Bill Foster, plan to introduce legislation to track AI chips' locations after sale. The bipartisan initiative addresses the smuggling of chips, like Nvidia's, to China. This comes amid increasing concerns about the chips' unauthorized use in advanced AI and weapons development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:35 IST
Tracking AI Chips: U.S. Aims to Tackle Smuggling to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative move, U.S. lawmakers, spearheaded by Representative Bill Foster, are preparing to introduce a bill focused on tracking the locations of artificial intelligence chips after they are sold. This initiative, which has garnered bipartisan support, aims to curb the illegal smuggling of AI chips into China, a scenario that violates existing U.S. export control laws.

Nvidia's advanced AI chips are at the heart of this issue. These chips are vital for creating diverse AI systems, from chatbots to sophisticated image generators. Alarmingly, they could also aid in developing biological weapons. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have progressively tightened export controls over these chips, especially concerning China, which remains a significant market for Nvidia.

Notably, U.S. Representative Bill Foster, a Democrat and former particle physicist, emphasizes the tech readiness available to ensure chip tracking post-sale. His proposed legislation will push for robust rules to track chips via export control licenses, preventing their unauthorized use. The urgency is underscored by rising concerns about China's use of such technology for advancing military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025