Tracking AI Chips: U.S. Aims to Tackle Smuggling to China

In a significant legislative move, U.S. lawmakers, spearheaded by Representative Bill Foster, are preparing to introduce a bill focused on tracking the locations of artificial intelligence chips after they are sold. This initiative, which has garnered bipartisan support, aims to curb the illegal smuggling of AI chips into China, a scenario that violates existing U.S. export control laws.

Nvidia's advanced AI chips are at the heart of this issue. These chips are vital for creating diverse AI systems, from chatbots to sophisticated image generators. Alarmingly, they could also aid in developing biological weapons. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have progressively tightened export controls over these chips, especially concerning China, which remains a significant market for Nvidia.

Notably, U.S. Representative Bill Foster, a Democrat and former particle physicist, emphasizes the tech readiness available to ensure chip tracking post-sale. His proposed legislation will push for robust rules to track chips via export control licenses, preventing their unauthorized use. The urgency is underscored by rising concerns about China's use of such technology for advancing military capabilities.

