Khaleda Zia Returns After Medical Treatment in London

Ailing former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has returned home after a four-month treatment stint in London. She landed in Dhaka on an air ambulance dispatched by the Qatari emir.

Zia, who suffers from liver cirrhosis and other health problems, initially sought medical care at The London Clinic before staying with her son, Tarique Rahman.

Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Zia's private physician, confirmed her departure from Heathrow at 4:20 pm on Monday. Her son Tarique had personally driven her to the airport for the trip back to Bangladesh.

