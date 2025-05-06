Khaleda Zia Returns After Medical Treatment in London
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned from London after four months of medical treatment. Diagnosed with multiple ailments, she received care at The London Clinic before staying with her son. Upon returning, she was accompanied by family members on an air ambulance from Qatar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 10:37 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Ailing former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has returned home after a four-month treatment stint in London. She landed in Dhaka on an air ambulance dispatched by the Qatari emir.
Zia, who suffers from liver cirrhosis and other health problems, initially sought medical care at The London Clinic before staying with her son, Tarique Rahman.
Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Zia's private physician, confirmed her departure from Heathrow at 4:20 pm on Monday. Her son Tarique had personally driven her to the airport for the trip back to Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Strain: Pakistan's Canceled Dhaka Visit Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities
Dhaka Court Orders Seizure of Apartment Belonging to Sheikh Hasina's Daughter
Speculation Over K Sudhakaran’s Role as KPCC Chief Intensifies
Sudhakaran's Leadership Under Spotlight Amid Replacement Rumors