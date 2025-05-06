BJP MLA Vows to Diminish Pakistan's Water Share Amid Rising Tensions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udhampur West, Pawan Kumar Gupta, has declared that the sacrifices of those lost in the recent Pahalgam terror attack will not be forgotten. He maintained that Pakistan will suffer consequences, particularly in terms of the Indus Water Treaty, which India has placed in abeyance.

Gupta criticized Pakistan for its actions in Pahalgam and highlighted the diplomatic strategies India has embraced to address them. He stressed that India would implement additional measures to retaliate, asserting that provisions of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty afforded undue water benefits to Pakistan under Congress's leadership, at a significant cost to India.

In response to heightened tensions, India has invoked its control over river water flows. This includes shutting down key gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams, part of the comprehensive Indus river system, significantly affecting Pakistan's agriculture sector that relies on these waters for irrigation. The decision signifies a pivotal shift in India's diplomatic strategy following the Pahalgam incident.

