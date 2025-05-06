Left Menu

BJP MLA Vows to Diminish Pakistan's Water Share Amid Rising Tensions

BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta emphasizes that the sacrifices of victims in the Pahalgam terror attack won't be in vain as India halts the Indus Water Treaty. He warns Pakistan faces repercussions by interrupting water supply and advancing dam projects, straining its agriculture-dependent economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:08 IST
BJP MLA Vows to Diminish Pakistan's Water Share Amid Rising Tensions
BJP MLA Pawan Kumar Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udhampur West, Pawan Kumar Gupta, has declared that the sacrifices of those lost in the recent Pahalgam terror attack will not be forgotten. He maintained that Pakistan will suffer consequences, particularly in terms of the Indus Water Treaty, which India has placed in abeyance.

Gupta criticized Pakistan for its actions in Pahalgam and highlighted the diplomatic strategies India has embraced to address them. He stressed that India would implement additional measures to retaliate, asserting that provisions of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty afforded undue water benefits to Pakistan under Congress's leadership, at a significant cost to India.

In response to heightened tensions, India has invoked its control over river water flows. This includes shutting down key gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams, part of the comprehensive Indus river system, significantly affecting Pakistan's agriculture sector that relies on these waters for irrigation. The decision signifies a pivotal shift in India's diplomatic strategy following the Pahalgam incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025