Chaos Reignites: Drone Assaults on Port Sudan Stir Conflict

Early Tuesday, Sudan's paramilitary forces launched a drone attack on the strategic Port Sudan, targeting vital infrastructure including the airport and maritime port, according to military officials.

This assault is the second within a week on the pivotal refuge city amid Sudan's protracted two-year conflict, highlighting the severe ongoing hostilities.

The drone strikes, yet unclaimed by the paramilitaries, caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of flights, as the city grapples with its role as a crucial hub amidst the turmoil.

