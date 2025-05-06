Chaos Reignites: Drone Assaults on Port Sudan Stir Conflict
Sudan's paramilitary attacked Port Sudan using drones, targeting key locations like the airport and port. This city has been a refuge during Sudan's ongoing conflict. The attacks have disrupted air travel and are part of retaliation for previous military strikes. The fighting in Sudan has led to significant casualties and displacement.
Early Tuesday, Sudan's paramilitary forces launched a drone attack on the strategic Port Sudan, targeting vital infrastructure including the airport and maritime port, according to military officials.
This assault is the second within a week on the pivotal refuge city amid Sudan's protracted two-year conflict, highlighting the severe ongoing hostilities.
The drone strikes, yet unclaimed by the paramilitaries, caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of flights, as the city grapples with its role as a crucial hub amidst the turmoil.
