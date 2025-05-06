Left Menu

Chaos Reignites: Drone Assaults on Port Sudan Stir Conflict

Sudan's paramilitary attacked Port Sudan using drones, targeting key locations like the airport and port. This city has been a refuge during Sudan's ongoing conflict. The attacks have disrupted air travel and are part of retaliation for previous military strikes. The fighting in Sudan has led to significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:42 IST
Chaos Reignites: Drone Assaults on Port Sudan Stir Conflict
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Early Tuesday, Sudan's paramilitary forces launched a drone attack on the strategic Port Sudan, targeting vital infrastructure including the airport and maritime port, according to military officials.

This assault is the second within a week on the pivotal refuge city amid Sudan's protracted two-year conflict, highlighting the severe ongoing hostilities.

The drone strikes, yet unclaimed by the paramilitaries, caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of flights, as the city grapples with its role as a crucial hub amidst the turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025