Controversy Surges as Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Wife of Pakistan Ties
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has links with the Pakistan Army. Sarma claims Colburn traveled frequently between India and Pakistan, accompanied by Pakistani officials. Gogoi reportedly visited Pakistan under personal capacity, raising questions about his intentions.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, concerning her connections with the Pakistan Army. Sarma claims Colburn traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, allegedly in the company of Pakistani military officials.
The Assam CM further accused Gogoi of visiting Pakistan in a personal capacity for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. Sarma called for clarity, implying the need to discern whether Gogoi's visit facilitated any direct or indirect assistance to the Pakistan Army.
The controversy intensified as Sarma pointed to an incomplete investigation by the Special Investigation Team concerning Gogoi's cross-border activities. Meanwhile, Gogoi accused Sarma of political maneuvering, using unfounded claims to target his family while the Congress focuses on the region's socio-economic challenges.
