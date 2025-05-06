Left Menu

Controversy Surges as Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Wife of Pakistan Ties

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, has links with the Pakistan Army. Sarma claims Colburn traveled frequently between India and Pakistan, accompanied by Pakistani officials. Gogoi reportedly visited Pakistan under personal capacity, raising questions about his intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 14:40 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, concerning her connections with the Pakistan Army. Sarma claims Colburn traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, allegedly in the company of Pakistani military officials.

The Assam CM further accused Gogoi of visiting Pakistan in a personal capacity for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. Sarma called for clarity, implying the need to discern whether Gogoi's visit facilitated any direct or indirect assistance to the Pakistan Army.

The controversy intensified as Sarma pointed to an incomplete investigation by the Special Investigation Team concerning Gogoi's cross-border activities. Meanwhile, Gogoi accused Sarma of political maneuvering, using unfounded claims to target his family while the Congress focuses on the region's socio-economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

