Controversy Surges as Assam CM Accuses Congress MP's Wife of Pakistan Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, concerning her connections with the Pakistan Army. Sarma claims Colburn traveled 19 times between India and Pakistan, allegedly in the company of Pakistani military officials.

The Assam CM further accused Gogoi of visiting Pakistan in a personal capacity for 15 days, raising suspicions about his intentions. Sarma called for clarity, implying the need to discern whether Gogoi's visit facilitated any direct or indirect assistance to the Pakistan Army.

The controversy intensified as Sarma pointed to an incomplete investigation by the Special Investigation Team concerning Gogoi's cross-border activities. Meanwhile, Gogoi accused Sarma of political maneuvering, using unfounded claims to target his family while the Congress focuses on the region's socio-economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)