China and EU to Enhance Ties Amid Global Trade Changes

On the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, President Xi Jinping declared China's readiness to collaborate with European Union leaders to broaden mutual openness and address frictions, as reported by Xinhua.

Amid global trade uncertainties due to U.S. tariffs, China aims to strengthen its economic and political ties with Europe. Xi emphasized the significance of China-EU relations in promoting global stability, urging cooperation against unilateralism.

Plans for high-level dialogues and reciprocal visits are underway, with Lin Jian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, confirming efforts to revitalize China-EU dealings, bolstered by the EU's lift of sanctions on the Chinese parliament.

