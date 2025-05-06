Left Menu

Political Clash over Pahalgam Attack: Kharge vs. Modi

The BJP accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of trying to demoralize security forces by criticizing Prime Minister Modi over an alleged intelligence failure in the Pahalgam terror attack. Kharge claimed Modi canceled a Kashmir visit due to intelligence warnings and criticized the government's lack of action.

Updated: 06-05-2025 15:37 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday charged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with attempting to undermine the morale of India's security forces. This follows Kharge's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning an alleged intelligence oversight preceding the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a poignant response, Jharkhand BJP Chief Marandi asserted that Kharge's comments came at a pivotal moment in India's battle against terrorism and Pakistan. Marandi emphasized that Kharge's assertions against PM Modi were strategically timed to coincide with a critical phase in national security operations.

Kharge also accused PM Modi of canceling a Kashmir visit after receiving an intelligence report warning of the impending attack. Additionally, Kharge claimed that the government acknowledged its intelligence lapse during an all-party meeting but failed to bolster security in Kashmir. The Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

