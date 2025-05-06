Controversial Photos Stir Governance Debate in Singapore

Photos of Singaporean ministers dining with a convicted money launderer have sparked controversy in the city-state, highlighting concerns over government integrity.

The pictures, circulating on social media, featured Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at gatherings attended by Su Haijin, who was jailed in a major money laundering case last year. The ministers stated they were invited by a friend and unaware of the context.

Despite recent election success, the ruling People's Action Party faces growing scrutiny over past scandals involving its officials. Social media users are questioning the government's clean image and calling for investigations into their ties with Su.

(With inputs from agencies.)