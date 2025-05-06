Rahul Gandhi Consoles Family of Fallen Navy Officer

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid a visit to Karnal, Haryana, on Tuesday. He was there to console the family of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Gandhi, joined by senior Congress leaders including B K Hariprasad, the party's Haryana affairs in-charge, spent over an hour with the bereaved family. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also in attendance.

Speaking to the media, Hooda confirmed Gandhi's visit was to offer condolences and express support. Gandhi's gesture highlights the opposition's commitment to addressing terrorism, advocating for decisive action against perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)