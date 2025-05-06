Rahul Gandhi Consoles Family of Fallen Navy Officer
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the family of Lt Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Gandhi expressed his condolences, emphasizing the need for strict action against terrorism. This follows his earlier visit to another victim's family.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, paid a visit to Karnal, Haryana, on Tuesday. He was there to console the family of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Gandhi, joined by senior Congress leaders including B K Hariprasad, the party's Haryana affairs in-charge, spent over an hour with the bereaved family. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda were also in attendance.
Speaking to the media, Hooda confirmed Gandhi's visit was to offer condolences and express support. Gandhi's gesture highlights the opposition's commitment to addressing terrorism, advocating for decisive action against perpetrators.
