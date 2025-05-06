Friedrich Merz Falters: Germany's Unprecedented Chancellor Bid Fails

Friedrich Merz suffered an unexpected defeat on Tuesday as he missed becoming Germany's chancellor by six votes, marking a first in post-war history. The loss not only stunned political observers but also caused a 1.8% drop in Germany's DAX stock index.

The failure occurred as Merz, representing a slim coalition, secured just 310 of the needed 316 votes. This surprise result leaves Germany in a state of political flux as the lower house of parliament now has 14 days to resolve the leadership contest.

A new vote is anticipated, with Merz still in the running. However, Germany's complex political landscape could see multiple candidates emerge amid growing economic, social, and international pressures.

