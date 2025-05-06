Friedrich Merz Falters: Germany's Unprecedented Chancellor Bid Fails
In a historic setback, Friedrich Merz failed to become Germany’s chancellor, falling short by six votes. This political upheaval impacts German politics and the European Union, while triggering stock market instability. Merz's coalition faces uncertainty, highlighting rifts amid Germany’s economic and geopolitical challenges.
Friedrich Merz suffered an unexpected defeat on Tuesday as he missed becoming Germany's chancellor by six votes, marking a first in post-war history. The loss not only stunned political observers but also caused a 1.8% drop in Germany's DAX stock index.
The failure occurred as Merz, representing a slim coalition, secured just 310 of the needed 316 votes. This surprise result leaves Germany in a state of political flux as the lower house of parliament now has 14 days to resolve the leadership contest.
A new vote is anticipated, with Merz still in the running. However, Germany's complex political landscape could see multiple candidates emerge amid growing economic, social, and international pressures.
