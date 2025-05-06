Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Defense Manufacturing and Land Acquisition
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP government for failing to deliver on defense manufacturing promises in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of unfair land acquisition from farmers and inadequate compensation. Yadav called for farmer support against BJP, criticizing their approach to national security and infrastructure expansion.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a sharp jab at the BJP government on Tuesday, criticizing its inability to meet defense manufacturing promises in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav accused the ruling party of failing to produce even a "sutli bomb," contrary to their pledge to manufacture advanced military equipment.
Raising concerns over land acquisition practices, Yadav alleged that BJP is "snatching" farmers' lands for infrastructure expansion without fair compensation. He urged farmers in Jhansi and Bundelkhand to reject agreements lacking proper consent and criticized BJP's historical land grievances in Ayodhya.
In a biting critique of BJP's national security posture, Yadav questioned the party's claims of impending war. He demanded fair market value compensation for acquired lands and signaled readiness to purchase government properties like JPNIC at their offered prices, advocating for transparency and farmer justice.
