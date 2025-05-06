Water Wars: BJP Accuses AAP of Political Retaliation
The BJP staged a protest at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claiming he's retaliating against Delhi residents for his electoral defeat by stopping water flow from Punjab. Tensions have risen due to an ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, involving accusations of political conspiracy and supply cuts.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated a demonstration near the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Their contention centers around an accusation that Kejriwal has retaliated against the people of Delhi for his recent loss in the Assembly polls by halting water supply from Punjab.
Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with BJP parliamentarians and MLAs, displayed posters and banners, vociferously criticizing the AAP and Kejriwal. They voiced concerns about the deprivation faced by Delhi residents, urging an immediate restoration of the city's water supply.
The demonstration highlighted a larger water-sharing conflict, exacerbated by the refusal of the AAP-led Punjab government to release additional water to Haryana. This has led to political rhetoric accusing the Punjab government of a conspiracy against Delhi, with claims of reduced water supply over recent days.
