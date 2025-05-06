Left Menu

Water Wars: BJP Accuses AAP of Political Retaliation

The BJP staged a protest at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claiming he's retaliating against Delhi residents for his electoral defeat by stopping water flow from Punjab. Tensions have risen due to an ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana, involving accusations of political conspiracy and supply cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:31 IST
Water Wars: BJP Accuses AAP of Political Retaliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated a demonstration near the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. Their contention centers around an accusation that Kejriwal has retaliated against the people of Delhi for his recent loss in the Assembly polls by halting water supply from Punjab.

Leading the protest, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, along with BJP parliamentarians and MLAs, displayed posters and banners, vociferously criticizing the AAP and Kejriwal. They voiced concerns about the deprivation faced by Delhi residents, urging an immediate restoration of the city's water supply.

The demonstration highlighted a larger water-sharing conflict, exacerbated by the refusal of the AAP-led Punjab government to release additional water to Haryana. This has led to political rhetoric accusing the Punjab government of a conspiracy against Delhi, with claims of reduced water supply over recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025