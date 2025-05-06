Left Menu

EU Stands Firm Against Unfair U.S. Tariff Deal Amid Global Trade Talks

The European Union remains steadfast against accepting an unfair tariff deal with the U.S. as it explores trade ties with other countries. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic emphasized the bloc's commitment to a fair agreement and ongoing talks with nations like India and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:09 IST
EU Stands Firm Against Unfair U.S. Tariff Deal Amid Global Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is holding its ground against an inequitable tariff deal from the United States, according to its trade chief. Amidst heightened global trade tensions, the EU is being approached by nations eager to strengthen trade relationships with the 27-nation bloc.

Currently facing a 25% import tariff on steel, aluminum, and automobiles from the U.S., along with potential increases on other goods, the EU is preparing rebalancing measures should negotiations falter. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has stated that all measures remain on the table, with the EU urging the U.S. to progress towards a fair agreement.

Despite U.S. tariffs covering a significant portion of EU trade, the EU is actively pursuing potential agreements with countries such as India and Indonesia. Sefcovic expressed that their negotiations are motivated by the desire to alleviate reliance on U.S. trade and the negative impacts of recent tariffs. Meanwhile, an EU task force is monitoring trade diversions triggered by increased U.S. tariffs, aiming to report findings by mid-May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025