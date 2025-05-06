EU Stands Firm Against Unfair U.S. Tariff Deal Amid Global Trade Talks

The European Union is holding its ground against an inequitable tariff deal from the United States, according to its trade chief. Amidst heightened global trade tensions, the EU is being approached by nations eager to strengthen trade relationships with the 27-nation bloc.

Currently facing a 25% import tariff on steel, aluminum, and automobiles from the U.S., along with potential increases on other goods, the EU is preparing rebalancing measures should negotiations falter. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has stated that all measures remain on the table, with the EU urging the U.S. to progress towards a fair agreement.

Despite U.S. tariffs covering a significant portion of EU trade, the EU is actively pursuing potential agreements with countries such as India and Indonesia. Sefcovic expressed that their negotiations are motivated by the desire to alleviate reliance on U.S. trade and the negative impacts of recent tariffs. Meanwhile, an EU task force is monitoring trade diversions triggered by increased U.S. tariffs, aiming to report findings by mid-May.

(With inputs from agencies.)