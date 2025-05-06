Strengthening Ties: India and Australia Forge Ahead
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his re-election. Both leaders committed to enhancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Albanese, who won a second term, expressed his eagerness to work with Modi to foster regional prosperity.
In a display of diplomatic camaraderie, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulatory remarks to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese following his recent re-election. The leaders emphasized the strengthening of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Prime Minister Albanese acknowledged the robust ties between the two nations, highlighting that bilateral relations have never been stronger. Expressing optimism for the future, he praised Modi's congratulatory call and affirmed his commitment to regional prosperity.
Modi utilized X, a social platform, to publicly celebrate Albanese's electoral success. The occasion marks the first time in over two decades that an Australian prime minister has secured a second consecutive term, paving the way for renewed collaboration with India.
