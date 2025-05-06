Historic India-UK Trade Deal Sealed

The Governments of India and the United Kingdom have officially sealed a pivotal free trade agreement, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday. The deal marks a significant milestone for the fifth and sixth largest global economies as they strengthen financial ties.

In addition to the trade agreement, both nations have also consented to a social security pact, which is expected to foster further collaboration. These agreements are forecasted to enhance partnership prospects, attract new investments, and stimulate employment opportunities across both countries.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of these agreements, highlighting how they lay a robust foundation for future economic and social integration. This development signifies a strategic shift in international relations and economic strategy for both India and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)