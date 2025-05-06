Left Menu

Historic India-UK Trade Deal Sealed

India and the UK have finalized a free trade agreement, as announced by Prime Minister Modi. The deal also includes a social security pact aimed at enhancing partnerships, investments, and job creation between the two major global economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:34 IST
Historic India-UK Trade Deal Sealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Governments of India and the United Kingdom have officially sealed a pivotal free trade agreement, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Tuesday. The deal marks a significant milestone for the fifth and sixth largest global economies as they strengthen financial ties.

In addition to the trade agreement, both nations have also consented to a social security pact, which is expected to foster further collaboration. These agreements are forecasted to enhance partnership prospects, attract new investments, and stimulate employment opportunities across both countries.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of these agreements, highlighting how they lay a robust foundation for future economic and social integration. This development signifies a strategic shift in international relations and economic strategy for both India and the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025