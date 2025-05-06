Bilawal Urges Open-Hearted Dialogue Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

In a call for peace amid rising tensions, Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged India to approach dialogue with "open hands and not clenched fists." His remarks came during a session at the National Assembly, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which has strained relations between the two nations.

Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the need for both India and Pakistan to work together, citing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal for an impartial investigation as a constructive step forward. He underscored the necessity for dialogue over conflict, reflecting Pakistan's commitment to peace, not war.

The PPP leader warned that terrorism cannot be defeated through military might alone. Instead, it requires justice and addressing root grievances. Recent tensions have escalated after India announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)