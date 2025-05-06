Left Menu

Bilawal Urges Open-Hearted Dialogue Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chief of the Pakistan People's Party, called for India to engage in peaceful dialogue without aggression after recent tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. He emphasized the importance of cooperation over conflict and urged both India and Pakistan to work towards peace through dialogue and understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:54 IST
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a call for peace amid rising tensions, Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged India to approach dialogue with "open hands and not clenched fists." His remarks came during a session at the National Assembly, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which has strained relations between the two nations.

Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the need for both India and Pakistan to work together, citing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal for an impartial investigation as a constructive step forward. He underscored the necessity for dialogue over conflict, reflecting Pakistan's commitment to peace, not war.

The PPP leader warned that terrorism cannot be defeated through military might alone. Instead, it requires justice and addressing root grievances. Recent tensions have escalated after India announced punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

