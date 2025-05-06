Left Menu

Democratic Alliance Challenges Employment Equity Legislation in South Africa

South Africa's Democratic Alliance party is contesting a new employment equity law mandating numerical diversity targets in companies, arguing that it breaches constitutional anti-discrimination clauses and grants excessive power to the state. The African National Congress contends this challenge hinders efforts to rectify racial imbalances in the workplace.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in South Africa has initiated a legal battle against recent employment equity legislation. The law, which stipulates numerical diversity targets for hiring non-white individuals, is being contested in court as the DA claims it infringes on constitutional anti-discrimination clauses and cedes too much control to the state.

As the second-largest party, the DA's move is criticized by the African National Congress (ANC), which accuses it of protecting the apartheid-era economic order. The ANC views this legislation as a crucial step in addressing the enduring racial disparities in employment left by apartheid, with the DA countering that the new regulations are inflexible quotas.

This debate has reached the North Gauteng High Court, where opening arguments have been made. The larger context includes ongoing economic challenges, where unemployment rates are disproportionately high among Black South Africans, and most senior positions are held by white individuals. The new law aims to hold companies accountable by threatening penalties for non-compliance.

