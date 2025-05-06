Claims of Congruence: Kharge and Pakistan's Alleged Shared Stance on Terrorism
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of echoing Pakistan's stance on terrorism, suggesting it poses a danger to India. He criticized Congress for supposedly aligning with Pakistan and urged public awareness through a mock drill amidst rising national security tensions.
Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has leveled serious allegations against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming both he and Pakistan share a common language when speaking on terrorism. Thakur asserts that this alignment poses severe risks to national security.
Thakur, a BJP Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, questioned Congress's motives, asking what compels them to purportedly take a stance similar to Pakistan's. He cited past instances of perceived similarities between Congress and Pakistan's narratives.
The minister urged citizens to engage in an upcoming mock drill across 200 districts, emphasizing preparedness in case of war-like situations. Additionally, he criticized Kharge's comments on Prime Minister Modi's canceled trip, deeming them irresponsible amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
