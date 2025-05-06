Left Menu

Claims of Congruence: Kharge and Pakistan's Alleged Shared Stance on Terrorism

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of echoing Pakistan's stance on terrorism, suggesting it poses a danger to India. He criticized Congress for supposedly aligning with Pakistan and urged public awareness through a mock drill amidst rising national security tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:39 IST
Claims of Congruence: Kharge and Pakistan's Alleged Shared Stance on Terrorism
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has leveled serious allegations against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming both he and Pakistan share a common language when speaking on terrorism. Thakur asserts that this alignment poses severe risks to national security.

Thakur, a BJP Member of Parliament from Hamirpur, questioned Congress's motives, asking what compels them to purportedly take a stance similar to Pakistan's. He cited past instances of perceived similarities between Congress and Pakistan's narratives.

The minister urged citizens to engage in an upcoming mock drill across 200 districts, emphasizing preparedness in case of war-like situations. Additionally, he criticized Kharge's comments on Prime Minister Modi's canceled trip, deeming them irresponsible amid escalating tensions with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025