Putin's Diplomatic Visit to China: A Tradition of Commemoration

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit China at the end of August, reciprocating Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Russia. This diplomatic tradition coincides with events commemorating World War II victories.

According to Putin's advisor, Yuri Ushakov, the visit underscores a decade-long pattern where Russian and Chinese leadership alternate visits for historical commemorations. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a sentiment shared by both nations.

China has increasingly become a crucial ally for Russia amid Western sanctions, with growing trade and military cooperation. China's neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict and its economic support have bolstered Moscow's position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)