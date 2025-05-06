Left Menu

Putin's Diplomatic Visit to China: A Tradition of Commemoration

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China at the end of August and early September, continuing a tradition of mutual visits with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit coincides with the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War II, marking a significant diplomatic exchange amid ongoing tensions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
According to Putin's advisor, Yuri Ushakov, the visit underscores a decade-long pattern where Russian and Chinese leadership alternate visits for historical commemorations. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, a sentiment shared by both nations.

China has increasingly become a crucial ally for Russia amid Western sanctions, with growing trade and military cooperation. China's neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict and its economic support have bolstered Moscow's position globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

