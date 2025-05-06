Left Menu

Judges Challenge Judicial Overhaul in Mexico

A group of fourteen current and former judges in Mexico has petitioned the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights over human rights violations resulting from a recent judicial system overhaul. This reform, requiring elected judges, is criticized for risking judicial independence by exposing courts to political and criminal influences.

On May 6, fourteen current and former judges from Mexico submitted a petition to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. They seek reparation for human rights violations they attribute to the recent overhaul of Mexico's judicial system, according to a statement by the group representing the judges.

The judicial reform, enacted into the Mexican constitution in September, has reshaped the country's courts significantly. It mandates the election of judges, with the first polls slated for next month and another round in 2027. Critics argue this threatens judicial independence by mingling political and external influences like organized crime.

The commission, while unable to repeal the reform, holds symbolic importance. President Claudia Sheinbaum, who supports the reform, faces criticism during a period of delicate trade relations with the U.S. Sheinbaum's administration maintains the reform is crucial to rooting out corruption and fostering democracy within the judiciary.

