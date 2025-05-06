Left Menu

Lawmakers Raise Alarms Over Elon Musk's Dual Roles and Potential Conflicts of Interest

Democratic lawmakers express concerns over Elon Musk's dual roles as SpaceX CEO and Special Government Employee managing changes at NASA and the Department of Defense, citing potential conflicts due to his influence on federal contracts and agency regulations.

Updated: 06-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:49 IST
Lawmakers Raise Alarms Over Elon Musk's Dual Roles and Potential Conflicts of Interest

Democratic lawmakers are voicing concerns about potential conflicts of interest arising from Elon Musk's dual roles as the CEO of SpaceX and a Special Government Employee charged with overseeing changes at major federal agencies, including NASA and the Department of Defense.

In a letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro, key members of the House committees emphasized the inherent conflict stemming from Musk's involvement in both SpaceX's contractual activities and the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Members of Congress highlight that Musk's dual responsibilities could skew regulatory decisions at the Department of Defense and NASA, as they implement sweeping organizational adjustments, further compounded by SpaceX's continued acquisition of significant government contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

