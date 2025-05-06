Trump's Trade Deal Decisions: Global Impact Awaited

In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump indicated that he and high-ranking administration officials will assess potential trade deals within the coming two weeks. Despite the cloudy atmosphere of a global trade war, these decisions could have substantial economic implications.

Ahead of a pivotal meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump alluded to potential renegotiations concerning the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Although this deal was finalized during Trump's initial term and awaits renewal next year, Trump expressed hesitance regarding its extension, questioning the necessity of its continuation.

Canadian Prime Minister Carney endorsed the idea of broader negotiations, signaling possible changes. Concurrently, Trump acknowledged China's readiness for negotiations aimed at resolving tariff conflicts. A meeting with Chinese representatives is anticipated once the administration deems it appropriate.

