China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

China's ceremonial legislature is convening in Beijing for the annual Two Sessions, where economic priorities and ethnic policies take center stage. The National People's Congress and its advisory body are gathering to adopt policies ratified by the Communist Party, despite little room for genuine debate under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The economic focus is essential with an expected announcement of the GDP target and the 15th five-year plan centered on technology self-sufficiency. Observers are keeping an eye on China's efforts to boost domestic consumption amid a sluggish economy and looming trade tensions with the U.S.

A new law for ethnic minorities is anticipated to emphasize assimilation, reducing the autonomy of minority groups. The upcoming legislation aims to foster unity, a key theme reiterated throughout the conference. Meanwhile, although personnel movements within the military hierarchy have been observed, further announcements remain unlikely.

