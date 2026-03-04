Left Menu

China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies

The National People's Congress in China is meeting to set economic targets and discuss ethnic minority policies. The Two Sessions gathering under President Xi Jinping is tightly scripted. Emphasis is placed on economic strategies including tech advancement and the new five-year plan. Ethnic policy changes push for assimilation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:19 IST
China's Two Sessions: Navigating Economic Goals and Ethnic Policies
  • Country:
  • China

China's ceremonial legislature is convening in Beijing for the annual Two Sessions, where economic priorities and ethnic policies take center stage. The National People's Congress and its advisory body are gathering to adopt policies ratified by the Communist Party, despite little room for genuine debate under President Xi Jinping's leadership.

The economic focus is essential with an expected announcement of the GDP target and the 15th five-year plan centered on technology self-sufficiency. Observers are keeping an eye on China's efforts to boost domestic consumption amid a sluggish economy and looming trade tensions with the U.S.

A new law for ethnic minorities is anticipated to emphasize assimilation, reducing the autonomy of minority groups. The upcoming legislation aims to foster unity, a key theme reiterated throughout the conference. Meanwhile, although personnel movements within the military hierarchy have been observed, further announcements remain unlikely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Tensions

Gulf States Reveal Intensified Drone and Missile Interceptions Amid Iran Ten...

 Global
2
Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

Gold Glimmers as Middle East Tensions Boost Safe-Haven Demand

 Global
3
Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

Tensions Surge as Bushehr Nuclear Plant Faces Threat

 Russia
4
India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026