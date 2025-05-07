Trump to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Diplomatic Exchange
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for attending the G7 Leaders’ Summit in 2025. The summit is set to occur in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15-17, as disclosed by a Canadian government official during a meeting in Washington.
Trump's anticipated attendance signifies ongoing diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Canada, reflecting both countries' commitment to collaborative solutions on pressing global challenges.
