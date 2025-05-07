Left Menu

Trump to Attend G7 Summit in Canada: A Diplomatic Exchange

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his enthusiasm to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for attending the G7 Leaders’ Summit in 2025. The summit is set to occur in Kananaskis, Alberta, from June 15-17, as disclosed by a Canadian government official during a meeting in Washington.

In a recent meeting in Washington, former U.S. President Donald Trump communicated his eagerness to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney about participating in the forthcoming G7 Leaders' Summit. This declaration was confirmed by a senior Canadian government official.

The summit, a key event on the international diplomatic calendar, is scheduled to take place from June 15-17, 2025, in the scenic locale of Kananaskis, Alberta. The event promises to gather world leaders for crucial discussions on global issues.

Trump's anticipated attendance signifies ongoing diplomatic engagements between the U.S. and Canada, reflecting both countries' commitment to collaborative solutions on pressing global challenges.

