Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strikes on Terrorist Havens

India conducted military strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir targeting terrorist infrastructures in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The operation, named 'Operation Sindoor', involved striking nine sites while avoiding Pakistani military facilities to maintain focus and avoid escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 02:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 02:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India launched military strikes against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in a move named 'Operation Sindoor'. This retaliation follows the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, sparking outrage across the nation.

The Indian Army confirmed nine strategic targets were hit, emphasizing that the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding any Pakistani military facilities. The Indian government reiterated its restraint while demonstrating its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable.

Following a high-level defense meeting, Prime Minister Modi granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of the response, stressing the importance of delivering a decisive blow to terror networks.

