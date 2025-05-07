Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strikes on Terrorist Havens

India launched military strikes against terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in a move named 'Operation Sindoor'. This retaliation follows the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, sparking outrage across the nation.

The Indian Army confirmed nine strategic targets were hit, emphasizing that the operation was focused, measured, and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding any Pakistani military facilities. The Indian government reiterated its restraint while demonstrating its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable.

Following a high-level defense meeting, Prime Minister Modi granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine the nature and timing of the response, stressing the importance of delivering a decisive blow to terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)