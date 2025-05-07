Allegations and Accusations: President Petro's Controversial Term
President Gustavo Petro is embroiled in controversy following accusations from former foreign minister Alvaro Leyva, who claims Petro is a drug 'addict'. This accusation is part of an alleged international plot to oust him from office, according to Petro. The situation involves high-profile politicians and international figures.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian President Gustavo Petro finds himself at the center of a political storm after accusations from ex-foreign minister Alvaro Leyva that he is dependent on drugs. This allegation comes amidst claims of an international conspiracy to remove him from power.
In a strongly worded speech in Bogota, Petro denied the accusations, asserting his independence from drugs and labeling himself a 'revolutionary'. Leyva's claims follow accusations made earlier this year alleging Petro's erratic behavior during state visits.
The controversy has sparked calls for a medical assessment of Petro's health from Colombian lawmakers, amid declarations from Petro that the accusations are an attack on the nation's sovereignty and democracy.
