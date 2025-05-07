Allegations and Accusations: President Petro's Controversial Term

Colombian President Gustavo Petro finds himself at the center of a political storm after accusations from ex-foreign minister Alvaro Leyva that he is dependent on drugs. This allegation comes amidst claims of an international conspiracy to remove him from power.

In a strongly worded speech in Bogota, Petro denied the accusations, asserting his independence from drugs and labeling himself a 'revolutionary'. Leyva's claims follow accusations made earlier this year alleging Petro's erratic behavior during state visits.

The controversy has sparked calls for a medical assessment of Petro's health from Colombian lawmakers, amid declarations from Petro that the accusations are an attack on the nation's sovereignty and democracy.

