Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A United Political Front Celebrates India's Surgical Precision

Operation Sindoor saw Indian armed forces successfully striking nine terror targets in Pakistan, drawing praises across political parties. The unity displayed underscored a collective stand against terrorism, with key leaders taking to social media to express their patriotic fervor applauding the operation's precision and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 07:28 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:28 IST
Operation Sindoor: A United Political Front Celebrates India's Surgical Precision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold military maneuver named 'Operation Sindoor,' Indian armed forces launched missile strikes targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan, earning praise from political leaders across various parties.

Key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed patriotic slogans, while Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala expressed their support through social media.

The strikes targeted terror organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, marking a significant victory in India's ongoing fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025