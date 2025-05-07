Operation Sindoor: A United Political Front Celebrates India's Surgical Precision
Operation Sindoor saw Indian armed forces successfully striking nine terror targets in Pakistan, drawing praises across political parties. The unity displayed underscored a collective stand against terrorism, with key leaders taking to social media to express their patriotic fervor applauding the operation's precision and success.
In a bold military maneuver named 'Operation Sindoor,' Indian armed forces launched missile strikes targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan, earning praise from political leaders across various parties.
Key figures such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed patriotic slogans, while Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala expressed their support through social media.
The strikes targeted terror organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, marking a significant victory in India's ongoing fight against terrorism.
