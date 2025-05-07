Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks Amid 'Operation Sindoor': A World Watching for Peace

In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', an Indian military strike on terror structures in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for open communication between India and Pakistan to prevent escalation. Both countries' National Security Advisors were engaged in dialogues amid international scrutiny, aiming for a swift, peaceful resolution.

Updated: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The geopolitical spotlight turned to South Asia after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Hours later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to maintain communication, seeking to defuse escalating tensions.

Rubio engaged in conversations with India's Ajit Doval and Pakistan's Asim Malik, emphasizing the importance of dialogue. The Secretary of State highlighted his commitment to monitoring the situation closely, aligning with President Donald Trump's sentiments on achieving a swift resolution.

Amidst these developments, India's embassies clarified that their actions were strategic, minimizing collateral damage. Meanwhile, Pakistan appealed to international bodies and regional allies expressing concern over security dynamics following the strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

