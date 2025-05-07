Diplomatic Talks Amid 'Operation Sindoor': A World Watching for Peace

The geopolitical spotlight turned to South Asia after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Hours later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to maintain communication, seeking to defuse escalating tensions.

Rubio engaged in conversations with India's Ajit Doval and Pakistan's Asim Malik, emphasizing the importance of dialogue. The Secretary of State highlighted his commitment to monitoring the situation closely, aligning with President Donald Trump's sentiments on achieving a swift resolution.

Amidst these developments, India's embassies clarified that their actions were strategic, minimizing collateral damage. Meanwhile, Pakistan appealed to international bodies and regional allies expressing concern over security dynamics following the strikes.

