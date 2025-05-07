Diplomatic Talks Amid 'Operation Sindoor': A World Watching for Peace
In the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', an Indian military strike on terror structures in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for open communication between India and Pakistan to prevent escalation. Both countries' National Security Advisors were engaged in dialogues amid international scrutiny, aiming for a swift, peaceful resolution.
The geopolitical spotlight turned to South Asia after India launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Hours later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged both nations to maintain communication, seeking to defuse escalating tensions.
Rubio engaged in conversations with India's Ajit Doval and Pakistan's Asim Malik, emphasizing the importance of dialogue. The Secretary of State highlighted his commitment to monitoring the situation closely, aligning with President Donald Trump's sentiments on achieving a swift resolution.
Amidst these developments, India's embassies clarified that their actions were strategic, minimizing collateral damage. Meanwhile, Pakistan appealed to international bodies and regional allies expressing concern over security dynamics following the strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Rallies Amidst US-China Trade De-escalation Hopes
US-China Trade War: A Call for De-escalation
U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Earnings and Trade De-escalation Hopes
Tata Communications Posts Dramatic Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansions
Treasury Secretary Predicts De-escalation in China Tariff Standoff