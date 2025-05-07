IDB President Ilan Goldfajn's Crucial Visit to Haiti

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn is scheduled to visit Haiti this week in order to hold discussions with the country's chief political representative. This visit comes at a crucial time as Haiti grapples with ongoing conflicts and challenges.

The primary aim of Goldfajn's trip is to pinpoint strategies for increasing technical and financial assistance to Haiti, reflecting the IDB's commitment to aiding the Caribbean nation during its difficult period.

According to the statement issued on Tuesday by the Haitian government, Goldfajn is expected to be in Haiti from Wednesday through Friday, reinforcing solidarity and seeking responsive measures to the crisis.

