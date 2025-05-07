Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Applauds Government's Calculated Retaliation

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised the Indian government's measured response to recent terror attacks, emphasizing the need for wisdom to prevent escalation. India's precise strikes against terror targets aimed to act in self-defense and not provoke further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor commended the Indian government and military for their strategic retaliatory actions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Highlighting India's efforts to avoid escalation, Tharoor stressed the importance of preventing further conflict.

In a post on X, the former Union minister referred to the attacks as 'calibrated, calculated, precise strikes against terror targets,' aligning with his advocacy for targeted action. Tharoor underscored India's commitment to self-defense while maintaining that further expansion of the conflict is not warranted.

Two weeks after the tragic Pahalgam massacre, the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor,' striking terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, without targeting Pakistani military facilities. The defense ministry described the operations as focused and non-escalatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

