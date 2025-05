'Operation Sindoor': A Resounding Message of Unity and Resilience

Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang commended the Indian armed forces for their successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor,' emphasizing its significance in demonstrating India's intolerance for threats to its unity and peace.

As a decisive countermeasure to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian forces conducted pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including key locations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's hub in Muridke.

This strategic military response occurred two weeks after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam attack. The Chief Minister conveyed his gratitude to the soldiers, highlighting their role in protecting national sovereignty and honoring Indian cultural sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)