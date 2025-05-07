Operation Sindoor: A Women-Led Response to Terrorism

In the aftermath of a tragic terror incident in Kashmir, Arathy, daughter of one of the victims, has voiced her support for India's military response. Operation Sindoor, as it has been named, represents a significant move by the Indian Army to strike at terror bases located in Pakistan.

Arathy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the army for executing the missile strikes, which targeted key terror camps, including the centres of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These strikes are seen as a retaliation for the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed numerous lives.

The operation has been framed as a symbolic act by the women of India, and families affected by terrorism have found some solace in these decisive actions. Despite lingering grief, Arathy believes this initiative offers a semblance of comfort to the bereaved families.

