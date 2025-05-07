Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Women-Led Response to Terrorism

Arathy, whose father was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, praised India's 'Operation Sindoor', led by the army as a response to terror camps in Pakistan. She lauded the military strikes for potentially relieving victims' families and sending a powerful message against terrorism.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a tragic terror incident in Kashmir, Arathy, daughter of one of the victims, has voiced her support for India's military response. Operation Sindoor, as it has been named, represents a significant move by the Indian Army to strike at terror bases located in Pakistan.

Arathy expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the army for executing the missile strikes, which targeted key terror camps, including the centres of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These strikes are seen as a retaliation for the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed numerous lives.

The operation has been framed as a symbolic act by the women of India, and families affected by terrorism have found some solace in these decisive actions. Despite lingering grief, Arathy believes this initiative offers a semblance of comfort to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

