West Bengal Rallies Behind Nation After Strikes on Terror Camps

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed support for India's armed forces following the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. These actions were in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The strikes targeted nine sites, including major terror group strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of national solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her unwavering support for India's armed forces. Her post 'Jai Hind! Jai India!' was seen as a clear endorsement of the recent military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The missile operations, conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, targeted nine terror installations early Wednesday morning. High-profile locations, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, were among the key targets.

Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', these military actions came just two weeks after the tragic massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, highlighting India's commitment to addressing terror threats with decisive force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

