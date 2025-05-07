West Bengal Rallies Behind Nation After Strikes on Terror Camps
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed support for India's armed forces following the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor'. These actions were in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. The strikes targeted nine sites, including major terror group strongholds.
In a significant show of national solidarity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media to express her unwavering support for India's armed forces. Her post 'Jai Hind! Jai India!' was seen as a clear endorsement of the recent military strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The missile operations, conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, targeted nine terror installations early Wednesday morning. High-profile locations, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, were among the key targets.
Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', these military actions came just two weeks after the tragic massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, highlighting India's commitment to addressing terror threats with decisive force.
