For a third consecutive day, Ukraine launched a drone assault on Moscow, causing significant disruptions. The attack led to the closure of several key airports, coinciding with the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping for World War Two commemorative events. Russian air defense successfully neutralized 14 drones overnight.

As Moscow scrambled to adjust airport operations, Aeroflot announced changes to its flight schedules amid the disruption. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of 29 global leaders, including Xi, in the upcoming events, showcasing military solidarity with contributions from 13 nations.

President Xi's visit, lasting four days, is poised to fortify Russia's diplomatic stance and enhance bilateral agreements amid lingering global tensions. This marks a pivotal moment for Russia, eager to assert its global ties while commemorating the Soviet Union's historic World War Two victory.

