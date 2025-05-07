Left Menu

Drones Disrupt Moscow Amid Celebratory Tensions

Ukraine launched a drone attack on Moscow for the third consecutive day, disrupting major airports as world leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, arrive for World War Two commemorations. The continued assault comes as Russia seeks to show its resilience and strengthen diplomatic ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:31 IST
Drones Disrupt Moscow Amid Celebratory Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For a third consecutive day, Ukraine launched a drone assault on Moscow, causing significant disruptions. The attack led to the closure of several key airports, coinciding with the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping for World War Two commemorative events. Russian air defense successfully neutralized 14 drones overnight.

As Moscow scrambled to adjust airport operations, Aeroflot announced changes to its flight schedules amid the disruption. The Kremlin confirmed the participation of 29 global leaders, including Xi, in the upcoming events, showcasing military solidarity with contributions from 13 nations.

President Xi's visit, lasting four days, is poised to fortify Russia's diplomatic stance and enhance bilateral agreements amid lingering global tensions. This marks a pivotal moment for Russia, eager to assert its global ties while commemorating the Soviet Union's historic World War Two victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025