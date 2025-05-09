Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as 'Jai Hind Yatra' Faces Government Hurdle

The Uttar Pradesh Congress claims that the state government halted its 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Lucknow, aimed at honoring Indian soldiers. Despite participating ex-servicemen and carrying the national flag, the procession was stopped shortly after starting. Congress leaders allege government fear and disregard for democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has criticized the state government's decision to halt its 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Lucknow, igniting accusations of suppressing a peaceful demonstration meant to pay tribute to Indian soldiers.

Organized under the All India Congress Committee's initiative, the yatra was set to begin at Shaheed Smarak and end at Jhandewala Park, featuring ex-servicemen carrying the national flag. However, authorities stopped the procession shortly after it commenced.

Ajay Rai, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, denounced the action, describing it as a sign of a fearful administration and a violation of democratic principles, especially when the event sought to celebrate the valour of the Indian Army. Despite the obstruction, Congress leaders vowed to maintain their patriotic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

