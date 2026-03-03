Tragic Birthday: Teen Dies in Lucknow Fire; Ghaziabad Police in Eyecatching Stand-Off
A 13-year-old boy died in an accidental fire at a birthday party in Lucknow. Police have detained and are questioning three minors. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police engaged in a shootout, killing a suspect in a previous attack identified via CCTV. Authorities continue their search for an absconding accomplice.
A 13-year-old boy met a tragic end in Lucknow on Monday after reportedly being caught in an accidental fire during a birthday party. Accompanied by three friends, who are now in police custody, the victim's death has prompted law enforcement to launch an investigation, with a formal complaint registered by the deceased's family.
Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Nipun Agarwal confirmed the incident, noting that Krishna Nagar police were promptly on scene. As authorities conduct a post-mortem examination, the detained minors are undergoing questioning, with further updates awaited.
In a separate incident, a tense confrontation unfolded in Ghaziabad, where police fatally shot a suspect linked to a recent attack. Identified through CCTV, the suspect and an accomplice, still at large, were part of an exchange of fire with police, highlighting the escalating tensions in the Loni area.
