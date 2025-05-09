Left Menu

Telangana Leaders Rally to Support National Defence Fund

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pledges one month's salary to the National Defence Fund, urging Congress MLAs and MLCs to join in. The initiative aims to support the country's Armed Forces amidst Operation Sindoor. Parliament members are also responding positively to the call for contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 21:46 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a bold step by pledging one month's salary to the National Defence Fund. This move is in support of the Armed Forces' ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard national security under the ambit of Operation Sindoor.

In a social media post, Reddy invited citizens, colleagues, and party members to participate in this cause. Emphasizing unity, he said, "Let us all stand together, as one, with our forces till our most decisive moment of triumph."

Furthering the cause, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will coordinate with Congress MLAs and MLCs regarding contributions, while urging legislators from other parties to mirror this gesture. The initiative has sparked interest among other Parliament members as well, with some already pledging their support on social platforms.

