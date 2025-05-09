Border Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir
Tensions continue to rise at the Jammu and Kashmir border as heavy artillery and shelling from Pakistan result in casualties. Amid escalating conflict, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warns Pakistan about the consequences of continued aggression, while the BSF thwarts infiltration attempts and the Indian Army responds with retaliatory measures.
The Jammu and Kashmir border remains tense as Pakistan's heavy artillery shelling continued for the third consecutive day. The attacks have claimed lives and prompted the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) to successfully thwart a major infiltration attempt, resulting in the death of seven terrorists.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quickly traveled to Jammu to assess the situation following the largest Pakistani drone strike on Jammu city since 1971. He criticized Pakistan's continued aggression, emphasizing that further escalation would be detrimental to Pakistan and urging de-escalation for peace.
The conflict intensified after Indian military strikes in response to an earlier terrorist attack in Pahalgam. As shelling continues to impact civilians, Abdullah called for the government to provide necessary relief, while affirming India's right to defend its territory and citizens against aggression.
With inputs from agencies.
