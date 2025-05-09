Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown on Alleged 'Pakistan Supporters': 48 Arrested in Wake of Terror Attacks

In Assam, 48 individuals have been arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan on Indian soil post the Pahalgam terror attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the arrests are aimed at cracking down on 'anti-national' sentiments, with further legal actions under the National Security Act being considered for some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:09 IST
Assam's Crackdown on Alleged 'Pakistan Supporters': 48 Arrested in Wake of Terror Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Assam has witnessed the apprehension of 48 individuals allegedly defending Pakistan on Indian soil after the Pahalgam terror attack, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The detainees include Arif Rehman and Abubin Meraz Uddin SK from Dhubri district, along with Nasim Uddin Laskar from Cachar, according to Sarma's social media post. The chief minister emphasized a staunch crackdown against those he termed as 'traitors.'

During a press briefing, Sarma indicated that the National Security Act could be applied to some of the accused. He noted that not all will face this severe action, especially those who have shown remorse, while a committee will determine the legal course for others based on the nature of their offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025