Assam's Crackdown on Alleged 'Pakistan Supporters': 48 Arrested in Wake of Terror Attacks

In a significant development, Assam has witnessed the apprehension of 48 individuals allegedly defending Pakistan on Indian soil after the Pahalgam terror attack, as revealed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

The detainees include Arif Rehman and Abubin Meraz Uddin SK from Dhubri district, along with Nasim Uddin Laskar from Cachar, according to Sarma's social media post. The chief minister emphasized a staunch crackdown against those he termed as 'traitors.'

During a press briefing, Sarma indicated that the National Security Act could be applied to some of the accused. He noted that not all will face this severe action, especially those who have shown remorse, while a committee will determine the legal course for others based on the nature of their offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)